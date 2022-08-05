Create
Netherlands
24/1 (3.4)
Current Run Rate: 6.55
NED won the toss and elected to bat
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Stephan Myburgh *
10
13
2
0
76
Vikramjit Singh
3
4
0
0
75
P'SHIP
17 (16)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Ben Sears *
0.4
0
5
0
7.5
 
3.4 Ben Sears to Stephan Myburgh, FOUR! Too much width on offer.
3.3 Ben Sears to Stephan Myburgh, goes with hard hands seeing the fuller length. It's much slower from Sears and ends up mistiming it back to the bowler
3.2 Ben Sears to Vikramjit Singh, straighter delivery on top of the stumps. Hops up to clip the ball away to square leg
3.1 Ben Sears to Vikramjit Singh, fuller on a length angling away. Vikram is undecided about moving his feet and ends up getting beaten
Ben Sears comes into the attack. 
Bracewell keeps it tight once again. No wicket from him this over though. 
3
overs
19 /1 score
1
0
0
1lb
1
0
runs
cricket bat icon Stephan Myburgh *
6 (11)
cricket bat icon Vikramjit Singh
2 (2)
cricket ball icon Michael Bracewell
1 /9
2.6 Michael Bracewell to Stephan Myburgh, tosses it up full outside off. Drives the ball straight to covers
2.5 Michael Bracewell to Vikramjit Singh, fuller ball angling into the pads. Tucks it around to deep square leg for one
2.4 Michael Bracewell to Stephan Myburgh, quicker delivery angling in with the arm. Ricochets off his pads to square leg
2.3 Michael Bracewell to Stephan Myburgh, flatter delivery on the off-stump. Blocks it back to the bowler
2.2 Michael Bracewell to Stephan Myburgh, nice dip and turn on this delivery. Myburgh steers it from the off-stump to covers
2.1 Michael Bracewell to Vikramjit Singh, good length on top of off. Pushes it to wide mid-on and takes a single to get off the mark
Netherlands fail to make the most of the free hit but enough wides and no balls help them score 9 runs. 
2
overs
16 /1 score
1w
1w
0
4
0
0
1nb
2
0
runs
cricket bat icon Stephan Myburgh *
6 (7)
cricket ball icon Blair Tickner
0 /9
1.6 Blair Tickner to Stephan Myburgh, well-directed short delivery. The batter picks the length early and crouches down 
1.5 Blair Tickner to Stephan Myburgh, slower ball right upto the batter. Myburgh goes aerial but connects with the cue end of the bat. Just clears the fielder at mid-on
1.5 Blair Tickner to Stephan Myburgh, fuller on a length on the off-stump. The umpire puts his arm up straightaway. Ticker has overstepped and concedes a free hit
1.4 Blair Tickner to Stephan Myburgh, length delivery marginally outside off. Mistimes the punch back to the bowler
1.3 Blair Tickner to Stephan Myburgh, back of a length without any width to work with. Blocks it on the back foot