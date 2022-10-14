Be the first one to comment on this story
Bat & Wk
Bat
All
All
Bat
Bowl
Bat & Wk
Railways
Rajasthan
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
Bat & Wk
Bat
All
All
Bat
Bowl
Bat & Wk
RAJ . ALL
92 Runs
2 Matches
RAJ . BOWL
89 Runs
2 Matches
RLYS . BAT
83 Runs
2 Matches
4.Upendra Yadav
RLYS . WK
77 Runs
2 Matches
RAJ . BAT
44 Runs
2 Matches
1.Kunal Singh Rathore
RAJ . BAT
163.64
2 Matches
RAJ . ALL
150.82
2 Matches
RLYS . BAT
138.33
2 Matches
4.Mohammad Saif
RLYS . BAT
133.33
2 Matches
5.Upendra Yadav
RLYS . WK
130.51
2 Matches
RAJ . BOWL
5 Wkts
2 Matches
RAJ . BOWL
3 Wkts
2 Matches
3.Mohit Raut
RLYS . ALL
2 Wkts
2 Matches
RLYS . ALL
2 Wkts
2 Matches
RAJ . BOWL
2 Wkts
2 Matches
RLYS . BOWL
4.88
2 Matches
2.Mohit Raut
RLYS . ALL
5.00
2 Matches
RLYS . BOWL
6.29
2 Matches
RLYS . ALL
6.88
2 Matches
RAJ . BOWL
8.14
2 Matches
W
L
W
L
W
W
L
L
W
W
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
167/6 (20)
c Mohammad Saif b T Pradeep
runout (UD Yadav / Dhrushant Soni)
c Mohit Raut b Yuvraj Singh
runout (UD Yadav)
c KV Sharma b Dhrushant Soni
c Mohit Raut b Yuvraj Singh
Not out
Not out
(20 Ov, RR: 8.35)
c Mohammad Saif b T Pradeep
runout (UD Yadav / Dhrushant Soni)
c Mohit Raut b Yuvraj Singh
c KV Sharma b Dhrushant Soni
c Mohit Raut b Yuvraj Singh
runout (UD Yadav)
9/2 (1.5)
c Ashok Menaria b A Choudhary
Not out
lbw b A Choudhary
Not out
(1.5 Ov, RR: 4.9)
c Ashok Menaria b A Choudhary
lbw b A Choudhary
Bat & Wk
Bat
All
All
Bat
Bowl
Bat & Wk
The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.