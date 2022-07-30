Stadium
Harare Sports Club, Harare
Playing XI
Lineups out
Experts are creating their teams, watch this space
1
All-rounder Sikandar Raza (5 M, 229 runs, 5 wickets) and Sean Williams (5 M, 197 runs, 3 wickets) will be the key players to watch out from Zimbabwe in the 1st T20I.
2
Bangladesh opener Litton Das has an exceptional record against Zimbabwe. He has mustered 193 runs in 6 innings at a strike rate of 146.21. The right-handed batsman will be one of the players in the spotlight.
3
In 5 H2H games, Bangladesh won 4 games and Zimbabwe ended up winning only 1 game.
4
Bangladesh’s strength is their bowling attack led by experienced pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who has taken 18 wickets in 9 T20Is vs Zimbabwe. He will be a fantastic pick for a Fantasy team.
5
Hot Picks :M Hasan,S Raza,Litton Das,Sean Williams
Risky Picks:Ryan Burl,A Hossain,S Islam
Stay aways:M Shahriar,V Nyauchi