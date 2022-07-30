Create
Notifications
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Current Run Rate: 0
ZIM won the toss and elected to bat
 
The Playing XIs are out!!

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (WK), Craig Ervine (C), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tanaka Chivanga

Bangladesh: Munim Shahriar, Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mosaddek Hossain, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (C/WK), Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam
Toss Update: Zimbabwe have won the toss and elected to bat!
Hello and welcome to the coverage of the first T20I between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh at the Harare Sports Club. This is Karthik Raj hoping to provide you all with the best ball-by-ball details along with my co-commentator, Bidipto Datta. Stay tuned for the toss update which will be provided in a few seconds
Right. Bangladesh’s most recent cricketing assignment was the 3-0 thumping they inflicted on the West Indies in the Caribbean. During that ODI series, they hardly put a foot wrong and showed that they remain a top-drawer outfit in the fifty-over format.

That tour, though, also comprised a T20I series against the same opposition – a series where Bangladesh were humbled 2-0. Add to that their woeful T20 World Cup campaign, and you kind of get why their T20 cricket is in disarray. They have now unfurled a new captain, hoping that Nurul Hasan will be able to weave his magic wand and dispel them of their deficiencies. Cricket doesn’t necessarily work that way, however, and the onus is on the Tigers to rediscover their mojo against Zimbabwe starting tonight.

For that to happen, they simply need to put up more runs on the board. Nurul could be key to that endeavour, especially with Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim being rested. Shakib Al Hasan isn’t around either and Tamim Iqbal has retired from the format altogether. More than the runs, Bangladesh would miss their experience, considering they represented Bangladesh 391 times in T20I cricket between them.

That, however, opens up opportunities for youngsters of Najmul Hossain Shanto and Parvez Hossain Emon’s ilk. Afif Hossain, Anamul Haque and Litton Das have also been in good form recently, meaning that Bangladesh, at least on paper, have a batting unit that can hold their own.

With the ball, plenty revolves around Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed. Both are capable of operating in the powerplay and being stingy at the death. Shoriful Islam has also grown in stature in recent months and alongside Nasum Ahmed, would be looking to make a more lasting impression.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, haven’t fared badly in the past few months either. They comfortably dispatched the Netherlands’ challenge to seal their spot at the T20 World Cup in Australia. Sikandar Raza is scoring truckloads of runs and is doing them at a fair clip. Craig Ervine, Regis Chakabva and Wesley Madhevere have also been among the runs and would fancy their chances against Bangladesh.

Raza has also been brilliant with the ball. Luke Jongwe and Ryan Burl have also given excellent accounts of themselves in recent times, indicating that if push came to shove, they also have the bowling attack to scrape through to victories.

Thus, as strange as it might sound, Zimbabwe actually might begin this game as favourites. Not just because they have been playing good cricket, but also because Bangladesh have been pretty woeful in this format in the recent past. That, coupled with the absence of some of their A-Listers means that they will have a mountain to climb in this series.

On the flip side, though, this could just free them up and let them be the truest version of themselves. They might not get many opportunities where their performances will define what the outcome will be. So, if they are willing to take on that responsibility, there’s still a series to be won.

Should be interesting, eh?