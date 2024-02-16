“100 percent Thunder Kid” – Lito Adiwang promises to ‘bring the fire’ and live up to his moniker in Bangkok

Lito Adiwang has been on a great run of form since making his return from a long hiatus last year and securing consecutive wins.

At one point, it looked like he might never step inside the Circle again and after having that nearly taken away from him, the strawweight contender is more motivated than ever to make the most out of every opportunity.

He will now look to reach the upper echelon of the division when he returns at ONE Fight Night 19 to take on Danial Williams.

A third win on the bounce will undoubtedly be his priority going in but Lito Adiwang is also keen to put on an incredible show for the fans inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

He assured the South China Morning Post during a fight week interview that fans will see exactly why he is known as ‘Thunder Kid’ when he blows the roof off on February 16:

“Yeah, I’ll bring the fire this time around. So yeah, tune in, tune in because I’m going to bring the 100 percent Thunder Kid.”

Watch the full interview below:

Lito Adiwang will look to steal the show at ONE Fight Night 19

There are plenty of competitors that know how to steal the show, all featuring on ONE Fight Night 19 and Lito Adiwang is amongst them.

Fortunately for ‘Thunder Kid’, he has an opponent that has a reputation for doing the exact same thing.

Lito Adiwang and Williams are two of the most exciting fighters in their weight class and getting the win on February 16 could hold high stakes for both of them.

As one of the final bouts of the night, these two strawweight contenders could be difficult to top once the show comes to a close.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.