3 fighters who can steal the show at ONE Fight Night 17

ONE Fight Night 17 is slowly encroaching on the horizon, and the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium is once again playing host to the best strikers the combat sports world has ever seen.

ONE Championship’s 12th Amazon card of the year will be the first time the promotion stages an all-Muay Thai event, and the stakes couldn’t get any higher.

The December 8 card has the potential to make superstars in the future, and there are no doubts that some of the fighters on the bill are hellbent on taking that career-defining step in Bangkok.

Just like all of ONE Championship’s Amazon events, ONE Fight Night 17 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

That being said, here are three fighters who can steal the spotlight at ONE Fight Night 17.

3. Johan Ghazali

Johan Ghazali took the long-way route on his path to the main roster, but the teenage phenom has already carved out an insane highlight reel in the ONE Friday Fights circuit.

‘Jojo’ is only 17 years old, but he feels he’s ready to make the jump on the global stage.

Ghazali is matched up with Mexican star Edgar Tabares, a former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title contender, in his main roster debut— a match that he is eager to use as a jump-off point to superstardom.

Of his four wins in the ONE Friday Fights series, Ghazali went to the judges’ scorecards just once and that was a dominant unanimous decision victory over Samurai Seeopal at ONE Friday Fights 25.

Ghazali is still on the outside looking in when it comes to the flyweight Muay Thai rankings, but he could make a solid argument to join the ranks if he knocks Tabares out.

2. Luke Lessei

While he’s more of an enigma to the global audience, there’s nothing secretive about how Luke Lessei conducts himself.

The American star will make his ONE Championship debut this Friday, US primetime, and he could not have had a better opponent than veteran Jo Nattawut.

‘Smokin’’ Jo is one of the best Muay Thai fighters on the planet and it would be imperative for Lessei to produce nothing less than a perfect showing against the Thai veteran.

Lessei steadily built a following among American Muay Thai fans, but a win over Nattawut will undoubtedly propel him to unprecedented heights.

‘The Chef’ already has the personality to potentially become a star, but it’s the battle between the ropes that would separate him from the rest of the pack.

A confident fighter, Lessei could capture immense fanfare if he stuns Nattawut at ONE Fight Night 17.

1. Alex Roberts

There’s no better sight in combat sports than two goliaths going at it with reckless abandon.

ONE Fight Night 17 will see just that when ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion Roman Kryklia takes on WBC heavyweight Muay Thai world champion Alex Roberts in the main event.

The two big men will contend for the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title, and the prospect of a knockout finish is practically inevitable.

Kryklia has been nothing short of unstoppable in ONE Championship, and the 6-foot-7 Ukrainian giant holds four knockouts in his perfect 5-0 promotional record.

Roberts, meanwhile, knows that his impending matchup against Kryklia will be the biggest fight of his career.

Although a tad shorter than Kryklia, Roberts is still a big lad at 6-foot-4 with a frame as intimidating as any heavyweight fighter’s.

Roberts may be making his ONE Championship debut, but a victory over Kryklia will instantly put ‘The Viking’ in the conversation as one of the most lethal strikers on the planet.