“Absolutely ridiculous” – Striking coach JP Gallacher raves about Nico Carrillo’s ‘crazy’ concussive power

Striking coach JP Gallacher has seen firsthand the immense power in the strikes of Nico Carrillo. He believes that it will come into play big time when he collides with Thai superstar Nong-O Hama in December.

The ‘King of the North’ plunges into his third fight for the year at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22 in Bangkok, Thailand. He will go up against Nong-O in a featured bantamweight Muay Thai clash in the event to be played at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Gallacher highlighted that his ward has the power to swing the favor to his side in what will be the biggest fight for him so far against Nong-O.

The coach said:

“I'm pretty confident it's going to [work Nico’s way]. Nico just needs to find the one [opening] and that's it and he’s got power, absolutely ridiculous, like it's absolutely crazy.”

Scotland native Nico Carrillo, 25, made his ONE debut in April this year at ONE Friday Fights 13, tearing down Turkish opponent Furkan Karabag by way of technical knockout in the third round. He followed it up with another TKO win in the second round in June over Muangthai PK Saenchai of Thailand.

Out to deprive him of a third straight victory is Nong-O , who was last in action back in April, when he was dethroned as the bantamweight Muay Thai world champion by British striker Jonathan Haggerty via a first-round knockout.

ONE Friday Fights 46 will air free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.

Liam Harrison sees Nico Carrillo as a force in the bantamweight Muay Thai division

Apart from those in his team, Nico Carrillo is highly regarded as a fighter by veteran British striker Liam Harrison, who sees the former as posing a “big problem” in the bantamweight Muay Thai division.

‘Hitman’ made his thoughts on the “King of the North” known in an Instagram story post, which he captioned with:

“Beautiful finish. Good IQ. He’s going to be a big problem at bantamweight. As long as he doesn’t grow out of it cause he’s only 23 or 24. I think, yeah, he’s a big problem.”

Nico Carrillo seeks to build on his growing standing in ONE Championship when he collides with Thai superstar Nong-O Hama on December 22 at ONE Friday Fights 46 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

He is looking to make it three straight wins since making his ONE debut in April this year.

ONE Friday Fights 46 is headlined by the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship clash between Thai superstars Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon Singha Mawynn.