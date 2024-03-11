Allycia Hellen Rodrigues salutes now-retired Janet Todd for reaching the pinnacle in ONE Championship

Champion kickboxer Janet Todd called it a career in her most recent fight, and one of the superstars who paid tribute to her was Allycia Hellen Rodrigues. She congratulated the American fighter for all the accomplishments she has achieved, including as ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion.

‘JT’ rode to the sunset after her headlining ONE atomweight kickboxing unification bout against Thai sensation Phetjeeja at ONE Fight Night 20 on Prime Video on March 8 in Thailand. She lost by unanimous decision, marking the end of her 10-year professional career that spanned over 50 fights.

Following the event, ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Rodrigues moved to salute Todd, 38, for everything she embodied throughout her illustrious career.

The Brazilian champion shared to the South China Morning Post:

“I want to congratulate her because it's not easy and she managed to retire after being a champion [and she was a champion] in two different sports, too. So yeah I want to congratulate her because that's not easy to achieve.”

Check out what she had to say below:

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues faced off with Janet Todd in March last year, winning by unanimous decision to become the undisputed ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion against the then interim titleholder.

It was the same title she successfully defended at ONE Fight Night 20, where she also won by decision over Spanish challenger Cristina Morales.

ONE Fight Night 20 was played at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok and featured an all-female card to mark International Women’s Day. Its replay is available free on demand for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues saw herself winning at ONE Fight Night 20 and delivered

While not necessarily underestimating her opponent, ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues was confident of her chances at ONE Fight Night 20 on Prime Video on March 8 and delivered.

The 25-year-old Phuket Fight Club standout had herself a fight against challenger Cristina Morales of Spain in their co-headlining match in the marquee event in Thailand.

It was even made tougher as she broke her right hand in the opening round. But the true champion that she is, she forged ahead and still performed at a top level, which resulted in the unanimous decision win.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA in the lead-up to the fight, Rodrigues shared that she knew what she was up against and sure on how to deal with it, saying:

“I’m really confident like I know Cristina [Morales] is going to try to be fast and try to do a more kickboxing style, but she’s coming to her area and like we do Muay Thai all the time. So I’m confident to get that win.”

Check out the interview below:

The win was the second successful title defense of Allycia Hellen Rodrigues of the world title she won in August 2020 by majority decision over former atomweight Muay Thai world champion Stamp Fairtex.