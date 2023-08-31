Allycia Hellen Rodrigues using Smilla Sundell fight to prep for possible world title defense against Phetjeeja

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is excited to test herself against Smilla Sundell before returning to the ONE women’s atomweight Muay Thai division.

In August 2020, the Phuket Fight Club exponent made her ONE Championship debut against Stamp Fairtex. After five rounds of action, the Brazilian emerged victorious by unanimous decision to become the women’s atomweight Muay Thai world champion.

After taking several years off to give birth and raise her prince, Josue, the divisional queen returned in March this year to defend her throne against interim champion Janet Todd. The fight went the distance, and Hellen Rodrigues secured another win by unanimous decision.

Rodrigues' next atomweight Muay Thai title defense is still yet to be confirmed. But many are expecting it to come against rising superstar ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja, who holds a promotional record of 3-0.

Before fighting the Thai savage, the Brazilian world champion looks to add more gold to her collection, though. On September 29, Rodrigues will challenge Smilla Sundell for the ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 14.

During an interview with the South China Morning Post Martial Arts, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues had this to say about her upcoming fight:

“I’m happy to face someone like Smilla Sundell now and have a big challenge before taking on Phetjeeja.”

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues has a tough challenge waiting at ONE Fight Night 14.

The 25-year-old Brazilian will take on Smilla Sundell, an 18-year-old with a combined promotional record of 3-0 across Muay Thai and kickboxing. The Swede wants to assert her dominance in the strawweight division, but she now must get through an always dangerous contender in Rodrigues.

Smilla Sundell vs. Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is one of three world title matchups scheduled for ONE Fight Night 14, which takes place inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The September 29 event will be available live and free for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.