Arjan Bhullar motivated to ‘right the ship’ against Amir Aliakbari at ONE 166: “I want to prove that I can”

Arjan Bhullar is focused on getting his career back on track ahead of his return to action at ONE 166 on March 1.

At ONE Championship’s Qatar debut at the Lusail Sports Arena, the former ONE heavyweight MMA world champion will look to get back in the win column by defeating Amir Aliakbari.

It has been nearly three years since ‘Singh’ last won a fight. His last successful outing was when he secured his heavyweight title win against Brandon Vera in May of 2021.

Since then, injuries and other delays have kept him inactive despite returning last year, where he lost his crown to Anatoly Malykhin in dominant fashion.

Arjan Bhullar spoke about his mindset ahead of this fight during a recent interview with Sportsmanor.

He said that regardless of all of his setbacks, he knows that this fight could get him right back on track:

“But, you know, I’m always looking for that added motivation, and here's an opportunity to prove I am who I think I am and I want to prove that I can do that against Amir and right the ship.”

Watch the full interview below:

Arjan Bhullar is right in what he says

For all of the controversy that has surrounded Arjan Bhullar over the last three years, he has the opportunity to silence some critics at ONE 166.

The one and only way to put all of those delays in the past is to come back and win big fights, and that’s exactly what he’s out to do in Qatar.

Beating Aliakbari would put him right back into title contention at the very top of the heavyweight division.

Bhullar knows how important this fight is for him and he isn’t going to let a golden opportunity like this slip through his fingers.

ONE 166: Qatar will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription on March 1.