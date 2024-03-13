Atomweight kickboxing queen Phetjeeja “will always remember” the honor of being Janet Todd’s final opponent

Undisputed ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Phetjeeja paid tribute to Janet Todd after their recent world title war.

On March 8, ‘The Queen’ and Todd headlined ONE Fight Night 20, with the latter announcing she would retire following their matchup. The atomweight kickboxers went to war for five rounds before Phetjeeja became the new undisputed ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion with a unanimous decision win.

The Thai superstar reflected on her life-changing win with the following message posted on Instagram:

“Fighting with Janet Todd in this farewell fight I’m honored to fight with you. You are a very good and strong boxer. I will always remember that one time I fought with you and it was really awesome.😊🙏🏻🔥 #onefightnight20 #onechamppionship”

The ONE Fight Night 20 replay, including the main event, can be seen for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Phetjeeja plans to take Allycia Hellen Rodrigues’ Muay Thai world title in the future

At ONE Fight Night 20, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues retained her ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title with a unanimous decision win in the co-main event.

It’s unclear what’s next for Rodrigues, but Phetjeeja has a close eye on her, which she revealed by saying this during a post-fight interview with Sportskeeda:

“Well, first of all, I’m very keen on, you know, competing in Muay Thai rules and I haven't seen any other opponents other than Allycia, but I actually wouldn’t mind whoever too because I just really want to compete in Muay Thai. So if there is something to build [before] a title shot then I would take it.”

Phetjeeja made her ONE Championship debut in May 2023. Since then, the 22-year-old superstar has established promotional records of 2-0 in kickboxing and 4-0 in Muay Thai, including four wins by KO/TKO in “The Art of Eight Limbs.”

It’ll be intriguing to see what’s next for one of the most dangerous female fighters on the planet.

Watch the full post-fight interview below: