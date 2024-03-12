“I would have to go harder than I did” – Phetjeeja understands why she didn’t get performance bonus at ONE Fight Night 20

Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom closed out ONE Fight Night 20 this past weekend with a performance in the main event that won’t be forgotten anytime soon.

Her ONE atomweight kickboxing world championship unification clash with Janet Todd signalled a changing of the guard at the top of the division. With Todd retiring after the contest and ‘The Queen’ getting her hand raised in the biggest test of her career to date, it was a huge night for both women.

That being said, the 22-year-old Thai phenom did not earn a performance bonus for her display on the night.

Phetjeeja reflected on this during her post fight interview with Sportskeeda MMA, during which she explained her understanding of why, on this occasion, there was no bonus check waiting for her at the end of the fight:

“I would have loved a bonus but I understand that like I would have to go harder than I did [to earn a bonus]. Maybe the striking just has to be like more accurate, more harder, just to be able to get the bonus. So I understand with the reasoning.”

Watch the full interview below:

Phetjeeja not getting a bonus is a credit to Janet Todd

Phetjeeja may have come away from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, with her biggest win, but that isn’t to say that the fight was plain sailing for her.

Janet Todd was unable to steal rounds on the scorecards, but she put up far more of a fight than any of the previous opponents that have attempted to derail the hype train.

‘The Queen’ may have left the 'Mecca of Muay Thai' without a bonus but the most important part is that she got her hand raised, won the world championship, and proved once again that she is one of the best in the world today.

North American viewers who missed any of the action from ONE Fight Night 20 can watch the full event back via the free replay on Prime Video.