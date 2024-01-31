"Biggest PPVs of all time" - Ryan Garcia pitches future bout with undisputed champion

Ryan Garcia believes that a future fight with Naoya Inoue would be one of the biggest in boxing history.

'KingRy' is currently scrambling to find his next opponent. Fresh off a knockout win over Oscar Duarte in December, Garcia was quickly linked to a bout with super lightweight champion Devin Haney. 'The Dream' WBC gold with a decision win over Regis Prograis last month.

However, Garcia instead u-turned on that matchup in favor of a bout with Rolando Romero in April. While negotiations between the two appeared to be going well, 'Rolly' has instead booked a fight with Isaac Cruz for March 30.

As a result, Ryan Garcia's next fight again appears to be Devin Haney. The former interim champion confirmed that the two were in talks regarding the matchup earlier this week. However, whether the bout will be finalized remains to be seen.

That being said, 'KingRy' also has another idea. On a recent Instagram livestream, Garcia called for a future fight with Japanese star Naoya Inoue. 'The Monster' is fresh off a knockout win over Marlon Tapales last month to become undisputed super-bantamweight champion.

Speaking about the bout, Garcia stated:

"Inoue can become a multiple-weight world champion. So I'm thinking, what if one day we fight at 140. I'm talking about future, we'll do it in Japan, it will be huge. Huge. Mark my words, if it somehow plays out that way, that fight would be one of the biggest pay-per-views of all-time."

Could Ryan Garcia vs. Naoya Inoue actually happen?

Ryan Garcia specified that a fight with Naoya Inoue would need to happen in the future for a reason.

While 'KingRy' is now back in talks with Devin Haney, that bout appears to be inching closer to being finalized for April 20. Meanwhile, 'The Monster' booked a return to the ring against Luis Nery, set for May 6 in Japan.

Those fights are massively important for both Garcia and Inoue. However, moving beyond those matchups, there's no reason why they couldn't potentially fight in the future. Although, weight could be a bit of an issue.

Garcia said that bout could potentially take place at a 140-pound catchweight, but he has fought lower than that in the past. While Inoue fights at 122 pounds, he's also stated that he walks around at 140 pounds.

There's a lot that needs to happen to make this bout a reality, but it's not impossible. Garcia is also likely correct about the matchup being a massive one.