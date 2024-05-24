"Can't wait to see" - Fans give their two cents on impending world title rematch between Tawanchai, Jo Nattawut at ONE 167

Fans had mixed reactions to ONE Championship sharing the voting percentage for predictions of Tawanchai vs Jo Nattawut 2.

In October 2023, Nattawut stepped up on short notice to face the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai in a kickboxing bout. Although Tawanchai emerged victorious, 'Smokin' Jo went toe-to-toe with the featherweight Muay Thai king and contributed to a Fight of the Year contender at ONE Fight Night 15.

On June 7, Nattawut will face Tawanchai in a rematch during the ONE 167 main event, this time for the featherweight Muay Thai world title. ONE recently polled their fans on Instagram for predictions, leading to 81% of the votes picking the reigning king to retain his throne.

Once the results were posted, fans took to the Instagram comment section and shared their reactions, including the following people saying:

"Can't wait to see"

"That percentage looks skewed. Those people must not have seen or know how close their first fight was."

"Jo nattawut definitely”

"Tawa got this"

Instagram comments

ONE 167 will take place inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featuring several action-packed matchups can be seen live and for free by American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Jo Nattawut looks to produce third consecutive Fight of the Year contender in rematch against Tawanchai

Jo Nattawut made a massive statement in his gutsy performance against Tawanchai at ONE Fight Night 15. Two months later, he furthered his status as a fan favorite by engaging in an unforgettable Muay Thai war against Luke Lessei during ONE Fight Night 17.

Lessei and Nattawut battered each other for three rounds before the latter emerged victorious by unanimous decision. Once the calendar year ended, 'Smokin' solidified himself as one of the most entertaining fighters of 2023 by producing two Fight of the Year contenders.

Heading into ONE 167, Nattawut has an opportunity to establish himself as an all-time warrior in the promotion, regardless of the result. Only time will tell if he and the reigning featherweight Muay Thai king can produce another instant classic.