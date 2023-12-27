“Congrats to her” - Anissa Meksen tips her hat to young queen Phetjeeja following Muay Thai thriller at ONE Friday Fights 46

Anissa Meksen released a statement following her recent world title defeat against Phetjeeja.

On December 22, Meksen hoped to extend her legacy by taking out Phetjeeja for the ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world title. Unfortunately for ‘C18,’ the rising Thai superstar wouldn’t be denied, as Pheetjeeja secured a unanimous decision win at ONE Friday Fights 46.

Following her losing performance, Meksen updated her fans with the following message on Instagram:

“Lost last night The training camp was so good, But sport is sport. She was simply more active than me… Congrats to her 💯💯💯 A year and three months without fighting, only 4 fights in more than three years... I can’t find any excuses, everything happens for a reason. The efforts are us, the results are God 💯💯💯 This is life, I’m healthy, everything is fine “

Meksen added:

“That’s God plan simply 💯💯💯I want to thanks all my sponsors for their unfailing support, all my team and sparings partners for support me 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 love you guys El hamdulilah for everything Thank you for your support ♥️”

Phetjeeja made her ONE Championship debut on March 17, starting her promotional tenure with four consecutive Muay Thai wins, all inside the distance. Now that she’s captured ONE gold, the question remains, what's next for ‘The Queen?'

What’s next for Phetjeeja?

Phetjeeja’s primary goal after signing with ONE Championship was to capture the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title. The 21-year-old was on track to accomplish the impressive feat before being offered the massive opportunity to fight Anissa Meksen for kickboxing gold.

Shortly after emerging victorious at ONE Friday Fights 46, the new interim atomweight kickboxing world champion had this to say during her post-fight interview:

“I would like to thank everyone who came cheering me on tonight. My goal right now is to continue defending this belt and I would like to be the champion also of Muay Thai atomweight as well. I would like to ask for that opportunity in the future.”

Phetjeeja has two world champion targets heading into 2024. Firstly, the Thai phenom could be matched up against Janet Todd to determine the undisputed ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion.

Secondly, a win against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues will be required for ‘The Queen’ to accomplish her goal of securing ONE atomweight Muay Thai gold.

It’ll be intriguing to see if the young knockout artist can remain undefeated by securing wins against Todd and Rodrigues in the upcoming calendar year.