Ex-UFC champ urges Islam Makhachev to focus on defending his lightweight title before pursuing double-division titles 

Islam Makhachev has spoken about his dream of becoming a UFC two-division champion on several occasions. Following the welterweight title fight between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington at UFC 296 last weekend, the Dagestani has called for his shot at the 170-pound title.

The bout between Edwards and Covington did not impress the lightweight champion, who believes he would finish either man should he face them. However, former UFC champion Michael Bisping has urged Islam Makhachev to focus on defending his current title before looking to win a second belt.

Bisping pointed to Makhachev having faced 145-pound king Alexander Volkanovski in his two lightweight title defenses, with 'The Count' wanting the Dagestani to face a bonafide 155-pound contender.

During a recent YouTube video, Bisping said this:

"One person in particular that's talking s**t is Islam Makhachev. [He] is the lightweight champion, and he has come out and said, '[Edwards vs. Covington] was c**p, I would have finished the pair of them.' He's calling out Leon Edwards next."

He continued:

"We all want to be double champions. But you've got to defend against someone in the lightweight division. It's as simple as that. You're last two fights have been against the featherweight champion, Volkanovski, as we know. You've got to give someone a shot. Whether it's Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, whoever else."

Islam Makhachev's former teammate names his most dangerous test at lightweight

Islam Makhachev is the current king of the lightweight division, and following two successful defenses against Alexander Volkanovski, it seems that he may be looking for a second UFC title.

However, with a number of contenders for welterweight champion Leon Edwards to face, it isn't likely that Makhachev will be granted the next fight against 'Rocky'.

The Dagestani has also shared disinterest in potential rematches with Charles Oliveira or surging contender Arman Tsarukyan. This leaves few options for him in the lightweight division's top 5-ranked fighters.

With Michael Chandler certain he will face Conor McGregor next, the only two names left in the top 5 are Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier.

Islam Makhachev's former teammate, Josh Thomson, believes that Gaethje would be the champion's toughest test and recently broke down why on the Weighin' In Podcast.

He said this:

"Islam has a tendency sometimes to stand in the pocket a little too long. He can't afford to do that with Justin [Gaethje]. And [Makhachev's] wrestling is not double-leg takedown wrestling. Justin is not someone who sits in that clinch for too long. He's good at breaking out of the clinch..."

