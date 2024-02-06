Fabricio Andrade believes Jonathan Haggerty will be in for a rude awakening if he “gets too confident” vs. Felipe Lobo

Fabricio Andrade has warned rival Jonathan Haggery not to get too complacent against upcoming opponent Felipe Lobo, lest he find himself with one less world title in his possession.

‘Wonder Boy’ said this as ‘The General’ prepares for his scheduled defense of the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video on February 16 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Challenging Haggerty is Lobo, the third-ranked contender in division and a teammate of ONE bantamweight MMA king Andrade at Tiger Muay Thai.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Fabricio Andrade underscored that Haggerty should know better than underestimating the capabilities of ‘The Demolition Man', who he believes has the skills to cut short the reign of the current bantamweight Muay Thai king.

He said:

“I think if he gets too confident going forward, I think Lobo can find the opening and knock him out and he got a lot of power, you know, he's a big bantamweight. He's very strong physically so he got a lot of power -- he can knock somebody out for sure.”

Watch the interview below:

Andrade and Haggerty battled back in November for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title and to become a two-sport titleholder in an all-champion clash. The British striker went on to win by knockout in the second round.

Meanwhile, Haggerty will be defending the Muay Thai gold for the first time at ONE Fight Night 19 after becoming world champion in April last year.

Looking to dethrone him is Lobo, who is making another go at the title after falling short in his first attempt in March 2022 against former champion Nong-O Hama.

Fabricio Andrade seeks rematch with Jonathan Haggerty, promises different result

Fabricio Andrade is seeking a rematch with Jonathan Haggerty after he lost in their all-champion clash back in November. He said the outcome will be different if they cross paths once again.

The Brazilian MMA champion was knocked out by ‘The General’ in the second round of their showdown for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 16 in Thailand.

While he accepted the defeat, ‘Wonder Boy’ though lamented that he was not able to perform that way he wanted to because he was not a hundred percent healthy, nursing multiple injuries on fight night. That is why he is seeking a rematch to redeem himself.

Fabricio Andrade told ONE Championship in an interview:

“All of this was a great learning experience for me. I'm taking care of my injuries now, and I've learned that I can't fight until I'm 100 percent. In the next fight, I will reach 100 percent, and I will fight again with confidence and be very aggressive.”

He added:

“I want to defend my belt and, of course, have the opportunity for a rematch. I believe that being healthy, it could be a different fight.”

The loss to Haggerty was the first for Andrade in seven fights so far in ONE Championship.