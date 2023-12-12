“Fight of the year” – Jo Nattawut certain barnburner vs Luke Lessei was one for the ages

Jo Nattawut got himself back in the win column at ONE Fight Night 17 with one of the best fights of the year.

The Thai veteran welcomed Luke Lessei into the promotion, providing a stern test for the American debuting star.

With an incredible back-and-forth contest, neither fighter came out of the match-up with a big setback after both made statements.

Jo Nattawut was able to prove that his recent streak doesn’t speak to how high-level a striker he is and Lessei showcased that he belongs at this level.

During his post-fight interview, ‘Smokin’ Jo said that their fight was the best of the year and gave massive amounts of credit to his opponent:

“Yeah, I'd have to say fight of the year. I would say this was one of them [the toughest wins of my career]. He’s one of the top 10 fighters.”

Watch the full interview below:

North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 17 via the free event replay.

Jo Nattawut and Luke Lessei both raised their stocks at ONE Fight Night 17

Putting on a fight of the year contender is one thing, but Jo Nattawut was in need of a win this past weekend at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

A loss to Lessei on the American’s debut would have set ‘Smokin’ Jo back significantly but his experience shone through on the night.

The Thai striker is no stranger to the biggest and brightest lights under the ONE Championship banner and it showed on fight night.

If there was any doubt that Nattawut still deserves his place amongst the elite strikers that call ONE home, he proved them wrong this past weekend while putting on an incredible show for the fans around the world.