Former two-division champion unleashes on 'social media star' Ryan Garcia

Paulie Malignaggi believes that Ryan Garcia doesn't belong in the same conversation as Devin Haney.

'KingRy' returned to the ring with a knockout win over Oscar Duarte last month. For Garcia, the victory came at an extremely important time. Just months prior, he suffered the first loss of his career to Gervonta Davis, by knockout.

Furthermore, the former interim champion left his trainer Joe Goossen in favor of Houston's Derrick James prior to the bout. Lastly, Garcia fought Duarte, amid a massive feud with his own promoter, Oscar De La Hoya.

As of now, 'Golden Boy' is still working with Ryan Garcia, for the moment. The two are fighting it out in court, as the young star has been seen working with Floyd Mayweather. All of the back and forth of the last few months have worn on former champion Paulie Malignaggi.

Speaking on ProBoxTV, 'Magic Man' unleashed on the young star. Malignaggi publically questioned if Garcia's heart was in boxing. He also compared 'KingRy' and champions such as Devin Haney and Teofimo Lopez.

Malignaggi stated (via Boxing Social):

“I don’t think he wants to be there. He’s made lots of money, he’s comfortable, he’s a social media star. Those kind of opponents, the Devin Haney and Teofimo Lopez’s of the world, they don’t care about your fame. They will beat your a**. They are on that level. You have never won a world title. You’ve never even been in a world title fight and he’s talking about champions like he’s among them."

Check out his comments below (7:30)

Floyd Mayweather releases poster for Ryan Garcia's next fight

If one didn't know Ryan Garcia was promoted by Oscar De La Hoya already, it would be hard to tell.

Over the last few weeks, the feud between 'KingRy' and 'Golden Boy' has gotten even uglier. That's largely thanks to the influence of one Floyd Mayweather. 'Money' has been seen training with Garcia over the last few weeks.

It's also worth noting that Mayweather's presence overlapped with the young boxer's change in tune. For the last month, Garcia has repeatedly called out Devin Haney. De La Hoya was even seen meeting with 'The Dream's' promoter, Eddie Hearn last month.

Instead, Ryan Garcia called out Rolando Romero last week. 'Rolly' is currently promoted by Floyd Mayweather, making the switch quite interesting. To make matters more interesting, 'Money' even released a poster for the bout on Instagram on Saturday, January 13.