“Get out there and meet him in the middle” – Alex Roberts wants to stand and bang with ‘aggressive’ Roman Kryklia

Alex Roberts is aware that he is walking right into the fire for his ONE Championship debut but he is excited to feel the heat.

Debuts don’t get much bigger for a striker than headlining the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, with a world championship on the line.

On December 8 at ONE Fight Night 17, the Australian competitor will take on Roman Kryklia with the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world championship on the line.

‘The Viking’ has got a lot to live up to if he is going to announce himself to ONE Championship fans in style by handing his opponent the first loss of his career inside the Circle.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Alex Roberts made it clear that he knows what he is in for in taking on the Ukrainian but he is excited to meet fire with fire:

“Kryklia is a fantastic champion. He’s an exciting, aggressive fighter. He likes to go out there and bang and hunt the finish. So, I’m going to get out there and meet him in the middle.”

Alex Roberts is coming to make a statement on December 8

Listen or read any of his words ahead of this fight and you can see that Alex Roberts is amped up for this incredible opportunity that he has on his hands.

He knows that in some regard, he will have it all to do in his promotional bow against someone as dominant as Kryklia.

That being said, having won the WBC Heavyweight Muay Thai World Title in October, ‘The Viking’ knows what he is capable of and how he can raise his game.

Stopping Kryklia from becoming a two-sport and two-weight world champion would undoubtedly be one of the upsets of the year, and only time will tell whether the Perth slugger can go on to achieve history next month.