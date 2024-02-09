“He knows what it takes” – Jonathan Haggerty says brother Freddie Haggerty understands the path to greatness

Two-sport ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty recently spoke about the impressive arrival of his baby brother, Freddie Haggerty, on the ONE roster. The younger Haggerty impressed everyone in his ONE debut earlier this year when he out Dankalong Sor Dechapan at ONE Friday Fights 49.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Jonathan Haggerty explained why he believes his brother has what it takes to rise to the top of his division:

“Growing up, Freddie has always watched me on the big stage. He’s been there. He’s been to the fights. He’s been to the events. He’s been in the changing room with me. He’s been in training sessions with me. So he knows what it takes. It’s exciting to see, and I can’t wait for his future.”

In the history of combat sports, we've seen countless siblings excel to the highest level together and win world championships. You got the Kitschkos in boxing and the Diaz brothers in MMA. ONE currently has the Ruotolo brothers ruling their submission grappling ranks while Angela and Christian Lee dominated their MMA divisions for years.

We don't see any reason why Freddie and Jonathan Haggerty won't see themselves wearing gold side by side at some point in the future.

Jonathan Haggerty scheduled to defend ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19

While Freddie Haggerty is busy climbing the ranks of his division, his big brother Jonathan is busy keeping his throne atop two sports. At ONE Fight Night 19 on February 16, 'The General' will face Brazilian star Felipe Lobo to defend one of his belts, the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

Lobo has an impressive 3-1 record in the promotion and has fought for his division's world title in the past. His most recent win was an upset KO win over former world title challenger and Thai veteran Saemapetch Fairtex.

'The General' will undoubtedly have his hands full when he faces 'The Demolition Man' at ONE Fight Night 19, which will air live on US Primetime on February 16, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.