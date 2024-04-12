"He did look impressive there" - Liam Harrison says Yutaro Asahi's 'movement' and 'shot selection' helped him upset Seksan

Liam Harrison knows that when it comes to the elite level of striking, there are always two sides to every coin.

In recent times, the British legend has spoken a lot about wanting to share the ring with a fellow veteran of the game once he makes his comeback. Harrison watched on at ONE Friday Fights 58 as Seksan Or Kwanmuang had his undefeated winning streak in ONE come to a sudden end against Yutaro Asahi.

While he admitted that Seksan didn't look quite himself on April 5, the Brit also gave Asahi his flowers for a dominant win that no one saw coming. The unorthodox style of the Japanese fighter certainly caught his opponent out and left a lot of people impressed by what they saw.

Liam Harrison joined the Sportskeeda MMA podcast on YouTube to chat about the fights where he said that Asahi could go on to be a problem in this division:

"His movement, his shot selection was different. It'll be a hard night for anyone I think on ONE Championship, especially in the little gloves in the three-round format. He did look impressive there."

Watch the full interview below:

Liam Harrison still hopes to share the ring with Seksan in the coming months

For now, Liam Harrison has his own return to the ring to worry about. However, that doesn't mean he is taking his eye off of Seksan.

'The Hitman' is finally back in action at ONE 167 on June 7 where he will take on Katsuki Kitano after spending nearly two years on the sidelines due to his knee injury. His fight against Nong-O had him questioning whether he would ever step back inside the ring and whilst he no longer has title aspirations, the Brit still wants to have a few more fights.

His preference is to take part in some big fights before calling time on his career and an all legends clash with Seksan is high up on that list.

