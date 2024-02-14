“He’s very special” – Felipe Lobo stacks praise on head coach John Hutchinson ahead of Jonathan Haggerty showdown

Felipe Lobo is grateful of the people around him that have helped lead him to the biggest fight of his career to date this week.

At ONE Fight Night 19, he will look to leave the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

Facing off against a two-sport world champion like Jonathan Haggerty will be no easy task, and it certainly wouldn’t be possible without the support of his coaches.

In a recent interview with The AllStar, the challenger put a specific spotlight on his coach John Hutchinson who he believes has helped him to reach this level:

“For me, he’s very special, you know. He, Johnny boy [John Hutchinson], he's special. He’s a special person, you know. He has helped me since I started helping Fabricio during Fabricio’s camp.”

Felipe Lobo continued, thanking his coach for helping him to develop while putting an arm round him once he arrived with the team:

“He started looking after me since that camp, doing this, doing that differently. And I'm very proud, I'm very grateful to have people like that.”

Watch the full interview below:

Felipe Lobo and his coaches know Jonathan Haggerty well

Felipe Lobo and the coaching team around him are certainly no strangers to what Jonathan Haggerty brings to the table in Bangkok, Thailand.

At ONE Fight Night 16, they helped prepare Lobo’s teammate Fabricio Andrade to take on ‘The General’ with the Brazilian coming up short on that night.

Having watched Haggerty up close and personal, they will have picked up new things that they have taken back to the drawing board in preparation for February 16.

That experience of already coaching against the champion and his team could prove to be vital in this fight if Lobo is going to dethrone the Muay Thai champion.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.