“He wants that and more” – Jonathan Haggerty says younger brother Freddie wants to be an even better version of him

Jonathan Haggerty will have undoubtedly inspired a lot of young and up-and-coming strikers to push even harder to accomplish their dreams.

The former ONE flyweight Muay Thai champion had the best year of his career to date in 2023, during which he produced back-to-back finishes to claim both the bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing titles.

As well as motivating fighters that he has and never will cross paths with, this success is also a source of inspiration a bit closer to home.

Jonathan’s younger brother Freddie has followed the same path as his sibling after starting Muay Thai at a young age before making his way to ONE Championship.

‘The General’ told the promotion in a recent interview that his younger brother has sky-high aspirations of both replicating and succeeding in the success that is already associated with his surname:

“I just tell him to put in 100 percent into every training session and be dedicated, but he is – he’s so dedicated now. He knows what he wants. He’s seen what I’ve got, and he wants that and more.”

Freddie Haggerty is already off to a strong start in ONE Championship

As far as ONE Championship debuts go, you couldn’t ask for much more than what Freddie Haggerty produced at ONE Friday Fights 49.

A second-round knockout over Dankalong Sor Dechapan let fans know what they can expect from the 19-year-old going forward.

His older brother shares that same confidence in believing what Freddie is capable of accomplishing, but they’re also aware that there is no rush.

Time is on their side, and with high-level experience under his belt and a two-sport world champion by his side day in and day out, the sky truly is the limit.