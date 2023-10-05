“His technique is wicked” - Danial Williams explains what makes Jonathan Di Bella a tough matchup for anyone

ONE Championship resident man of action, Danial Williams, will finally fight for a ONE world title in his natural weight class. 'Mini T' has been bouncing around different sports and weight classes in the promotion - from MMA to Muay Thai to kickboxing.

At ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6, the Aussie superstar will challenge for Jonathan Di Bella's ONE strawweight kickboxing world title. The stacked fight card goes down at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Williams debuted in ONE Championship two years ago and has been competing at 125 and 135 pounds, across three martial arts. It seems 'Mini T' cares little about who or what kind of fight he is fighting - he just signs the dotted line.

One thing Williams guarantees every fight, however, is that it will keep you on the edge of your seat. He has fought the very best, including the Fight of the Year winner against ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Now that he is fighting a world champion of his chosen sport and at a weight class he's most comfortable with, Danial Williams will make the most of this golden opportunity.

Talking about the world champion, Jonathan Di Bella, he told ONE:

"I think his [Di Bella] technique [is his biggest strength] man, his technique is wicked. He's got a really good lead hook and he’s got fast kicks. He's a volume fighter, so the pressure’s there, he's going to keep striking. And I just think because he's just grown up with his dad being a champion, training since two years old, that's all he knows. I just think his technique is quite flawless and yeah, he's obviously undefeated."

Catch Williams test his might against Jonathan Di Bella for the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 15, which will also feature two world title matchups. The event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.