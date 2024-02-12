"I don’t have time to talk" – Felipe Lobo believes best way to respond to Jonathan Haggerty is to "get the job done" inside the ring

Felipe Lobo lit the fuse for his upcoming title challenge when he engaged in a heated encounter with Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 16.

The British striker had just knocked out Lobo’s teammate Fabricio Andrade to claim the vacant bantamweight kickboxing title to become a two-sport world champion.

From that moment last November, it was clear that Lobo would be the first man to challenge Haggerty for his Muay Thai crown when both men step inside the circle for their first fight of 2024.

Despite the tension between them, the challenger has no plans or intentions of continually trash talking his opponent ahead of ONE Fight Night 19.

He told The AllStar that this side of the game isn’t something he’s too interested in but his encounter with Haggerty was just something that happened in the moment:

“Yeah, normally I don’t get involved in these things [trash talking], you know. I'm very much a quiet person. I prefer to work, I prefer to go there and do my job, you know? I don't have time to talk too much, you know?”

Watch the full interview below:

Felipe Lobo certainly got what he wished for at ONE Fight Night 16

Regardless of whether he feels the need to talk negatively about his opponent to continue dialling up the intensity, Felipe Lobo got what he wanted in the end.

The Brazilian has the opportunity to both compete for the bantamweight Muay Thai world championship while trying to get some revenge for Andrade in the process.

Having witnessed first-hand some of the mistakes that his teammate made against Haggerty, he will look to learn from this in order to dethrone ‘The General’ at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.