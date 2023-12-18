“I am excited and honored” – Phetjeeja on ‘golden opportunity’ to compete for ONE world title on stacked ONE Friday Fights 46

For her final fight of the year, ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja finds a massive opportunity in front of her that she hopes to grab hold of with both hands.

The Thai striker will participate in one of the most stacked cards of the year for striking fans with a chance to leave the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium as a titleholder in ONE Championship.

ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22 is set to close out the year in style, with three world championship contests at the top of the card and a whole host of elite strikers in action.

The 21-year-old phenom will take on world-renowned striker Anissa Meksen with the interim ONE atomweight kickboxing world championship on the line.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Phetjeeja spoke about her excitement for fight night and feeling privileged to be a part of this event:

“My feelings when I knew I was going to fight in the world title match with Anissa were happy and excited. This is a golden opportunity for me because there are all elite fighters on this card. And there are many Thai fighters. I am excited and honored to be on the same card as them.”

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Fight Night 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Fight Night 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Phetjeeja aims to leave a statement at ONE Friday Fights 46

If there’s one thing that ONE Championship fans have come to learn from Phetjeeja at this stage, it’s that she doesn’t show up just to take a win back home.

The young phenom looks to steal the night with her performances each and every time that she steps inside 'The Mecca of Muay Thai'.

Having already produced four wins and four finishes throughout her promotional tenure, the striking dynamo hopes to close out 2023 as a world champion following a truly remarkable 2023.

Meksen is a massive litmus test for her but – as history suggests – ‘The Queen’ is more than prepared to rise to the throne when called upon.