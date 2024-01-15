“I’ll fight once more before that” – Liam Nolan says he’s potentially one fight away from Regian Eersel’s lightweight gold

A win over Ali Aliev at ONE Fight Night 18 has set Liam Nolan up for a big 2024, during which the stakes will only be bigger and better from this point on.

The British striker made a return to action after over a year away from competition due to injury, establishing his name as a top contender in the lightweight Muay Thai division.

One of the biggest assets on Nolan’s side is the fact that he is one of the few contenders out there who is yet to try and dethrone dominant double champion Regian Eersel.

‘Lethal’ is confident that he can secure the fight in the next 12 months after kicking his year off with a solid performance and victory this past weekend.

In his post-fight interview, Nolan spoke about his timeline to secure a shot at the world championship and outlined what he thinks his year will look like from here on out:

“I believe so, I believe I’ll fight once more before that. But I reckon, this year that fight has a good potential of happening.”

Watch the full post-fight press conference below:

Liam Nolan proved his credibility as a title challenger at ONE Fight Night 18

Liam Nolan missed out on a huge opportunity at the end of last year due to illness but he helped to make up for it with his win at ONE Fight Night 18.

His rematch with Sinsamut Klinmee at ONE Fight Night 16, which didn’t materialize, would have no doubt set him up for a shot at the title if he was successful.

The Brit may not have taken out another top contender this past weekend but he did show the levels between himself and Ali Aliev with a convincing victory that never looked in danger of slipping away.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 18 via the free event replay.