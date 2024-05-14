“I’m enjoying it again” - Veteran Liam Harrison on rediscovering love for fighting ahead of comeback at ONE 167

Veteran British striker Liam Harrison is set to make his long-awaited return to competition next month, and he says he is enjoying his preparation for it.

'Hitman' will be featured at ONE 167: Stamp vs Zamboanga on June 7 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. He will be going up against Katsuki Kitano of Japan in a bantamweight Muay Thai showdown.

It will be Liam Harrison's first match back after suffering a knee injury during his title bid against former bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama in August 2022.

Speaking to ONE Championship in an interview, the 38-year-old Bad Company standout shared that now he is pain-free and is more reinvigorated to return to competing than ever before.

He said:

"I was in pain all the time. The main thing is now I'm not. And I'm enjoying it again. So it's gonna be good to be back."

Prior to getting hurt in the Nong-O fight, Liam Harrison won back-to-back matches, both coming by way of knockout in the opening round, including the epic battle he had with Thai Muangthai PK Saenchai in April 2022, where he came back from a two early knockdowns.

Out to spoil his return is Kitano, who is 11 years his junior and had a winning ONE debut in October last year, winning by unanimous decision over Dutch opponent Halil Kutukcu.

ONE 167: Stamp vs Zamboanga will be available in U.S. primetime free of charge to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Liam Harrison looks to follow current success of fellow British fighters

British fighters have been enjoying a lot of success in ONE Championship at the moment and veteran Liam Harrison wants to have a piece of it as he makes his retun to competition on June 7 at ONE 167: Stamp vs Zamboanga in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Leeds, England native shared this in an interview with Fight Energy Films, saying he is inspired by the success his compatriots have been having of late, particularly double ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

Liam Harrison said:

"I get a lot of inspiration from a lot of British fighters. Obviously me and Haggerty have had a little bit of beef recently, but even then, when I still watch him, and I watch him fight, I'm going like, 'F***ing hell, the kid's good', you know."

Adding:

"You know what I mean? I always wish for anyone to do well, I'm not jealous anymore or anything, that just gets you nowhere. Just live your life, just be nice."

At ONE 167: Stamp vs Zamboanga, Liam Harrison is out to bounce back after being forced to take a loss in his last fight in August 2022, when he injured his knee in the opening round of his title clash against former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama.