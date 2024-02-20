“I’m going to be going up in the ranks “ - Nauzet Trujillo has eyes on ONE gold after Liam Nolan beatdown

If people didn’t know about Nauzet Trujillo before ONE Fight Night 19, they certainly do now.

In just his second fight under the ONE Championship banner, the Spaniard pulled off his first win and a huge upset victory at that.

Trujillo secured a hard-fought win over lightweight Muay Thai contender Liam Nolan, who was targeting the very top of the division if he could have got past his opponent this past weekend.

By defeating Nolan, the division now has a new contender who is ready to shake up the rankings by jumping right in at the deep end.

Nauzet Trujillo is understandably proud of what he achieved at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Friday, February 16, where he produced a performance that will alert a lot of people to his presence.

He told ONE Championship after the fight that he hopes to continue building on this shortly to maintain this momentum all the way to the top:

“Of course, I’m very happy to have beaten Liam because nobody knew us [him and his team] but now people will see what I’m capable of and I’m sure I’m going to be going up in the ranks and one day become a ONE World Champion.”

Nauzet Trujillo gave a very good account of himself at ONE Fight Night 19

Defeating Liam Nolan is no easy task and Nauzet Trujillo didn’t necessarily have everything go his way on fight night.

The Spaniard still had to weather some difficult moments in the fight to get his hand raised, but this only added to his impressive performance.

The lightweight contender showed that he is both a dangerous striker with explosive speed but also that he is defensively aware enough to see the fight through.

Trujillo is sure to move on to bigger and better things in the near future after a big statement win against the British striker.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 19 via the free on-demand replay.