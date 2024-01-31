“I’m powerful, I’m dangerous” – Freddie Haggerty fires warning shots after successful ONE Championship debut

Freddie Haggerty made his highly anticipated debut inside the Circle this past week at ONE Friday Fights 49.

As the younger brother of two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty, the 19-year-old comes into the promotion with a lot of hype to live up to.

He doesn’t let this pressure weigh all too heavily on his shoulders and that proved itself in his remarkable performance inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In the second round, he made sure to close the show on Dankalong Sor Dechapan with a highlight-reel knockout to open his ONE account in style.

It’s clear to see that Haggerty has the confidence of someone that has grown up and trained with a world champion his whole life.

He told the South China Morning Post that he isn’t here to make up the numbers and is coming to make a real impact on this division in the near future:

“I showed what I'm capable of. I'm not just here to be a contender, I'm powerful, I'm dangerous.”

Watch the full interview below:

Freddie Haggerty will now turn his attention to ONE Fight Night 19 to support his brother

Just like his brother did for him at ONE Friday Fights 49, Freddie Haggerty will not put his energy into Jonathan’s next fight at ONE Fight Night 19.

The two brothers will look to continue their recent run of results when ‘The General’ puts his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship on the line for the first time.

Facing Brazil’s Felipe Lobo on February 16, Haggerty is approaching this fight with the confidence of a man that finished two world champions in back-to-back fights last year.

His momentum is sky high and whilst Lobo presents a difficult challenge, it’s one that the Brit believes he will once again shine in.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.