“I'm sure I'll get it” - Phetjeeja says showdown with Allycia Hellen Rodrigues ‘inevitable’

Steamrolling Thai sensation Phetjeeja expects more high-profile fights coming her way, including a showdown with reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

Currently competing in the Muay Thai and kickboxing lanes, the 22-year-old fighter, who is the interim atomweight kickboxing world champion, said she sees herself mixing it up at some point with the noted Brazilian striker. She said that when that opportunity comes, she likes her chances.

The Team Mehdi Zatout standout shared with the South China Morning Post in an interview:

“I think it's inevitable for me and Allycia to face each other one day and I don't know, I think I'll be really happy to face her one day. We'll see how it goes.”

Adding:

“I'm not sure [about becoming a two-sport world champion in the future] but if I do face Allycia soon I'm sure I'll get it.”

As she contemplates a possible showdown with Rodrigues, Phetjeeja is all set to try to become the undisputed atomweight kickboxing world champion in her unification bout against reigning champion Janet Todd this week.

The two headline ONE Fight Night 20 on Prime Video on March 8 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Phetjeeja looks to make it six straight wins in ONE Championship while hauling the atomweight kickboxing gold along the way.

ONE Fight Night 20 will air live in U.S. primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America. It is also available on watch.onefc.com.

Phetjeeja looks to return to Muay Thai following ONE Fight Night 20

Thai fighter Phetjeeja made a successful detour to kickboxing in her last fight netted her the interim atomweight world title. She, however, said that she plans to return to Muay Thai after her scheduled fight this week.

‘The Queen’ tries to become the undisputed atomweight kickboxing world champion in a unification bout against reigning divisional queen Janet Todd on March 8 at ONE Fight Night 20 on Prime Video in Thailand.

Phetjeeja said she has prepared well for the huge fight and is confident of coming out on top when the battle smoke clears.

But while she was at it in training, the 22-year-old Thai sensation also shared that she was setting herself up to return to her traditional lane of Muay Thai after her showdown with Todd.

She told Sportskeeda MMA in an interview:

“If I win against Janet Todd, I think I would want to switch to Muay Thai, doesn't matter if it's going to be a championship belt, just because I really do want to switch back to Muay Thai, because it's my background and I am also very confident in that rule. So I would love to do that.”

Phetjeeja kicked off her ONE Championship journey last year with four Muay Thai fights, which she all won by impressive TKOs.