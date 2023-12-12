“I’m waiting for an invitation” – Two-sport king Roman Kryklia ready to defend his two belts against all comers

Roman Kryklia has proved throughout his run with ONE Championship that he will take on any and all comers inside the Circle.

Having already secured multiple defenses of his ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world championship, the Ukrainian is happy to be a defending champion when challengers step up to the plate.

At ONE Fight Night 17, he wrote his name into the record books as a two-sport world champion in the promotion by winning the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world championship.

With two belts comes the responsibility of reigning over two divisions full of hungry challengers that are looking to knock you off the top.

Roman Kryklia spoke about his plans going forward to keep hold of both titles during his post-fight interview:

“ONE Championship has many fighters and now there are many new fighters in the heavyweight division. And I'm waiting for an invitation from them. I'm hoping for more invitations in ONE Championship.”

Watch the full post-fight interview below:

North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 17 via the free event replay.

Roman Kryklia isn’t just defeating challengers, he’s putting them away

Two-sport championship status can bring some additional pressure but it’s extra weight that Roman Kryklia is more than prepared for.

The towering striker always dreamt of becoming a world champion in Muay Thai after his journey into combat sports started with that discipline before he made his name in kickboxing.

There can be no concerts about holding up divisions given the nature of Kryklia’s performances where he isn’t just reigning over two divisions, he’s dominating them.

His second round knockout of Alex Roberts at Lumpinee this past weekend was just one more finish in his impressive highlight reel.