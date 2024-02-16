“I need to stay a bit more longer in certain sports” – Danial Williams believes focusing on a single discipline is a wiser choice

Danial Williams is hoping that in his upcoming fights, he can focus solely on MMA so that he can continue to improve his skill set.

‘Mini T’ has long been motivated to compete at the top level of the strawweight MMA division but he hasn’t always had the best route in order to constantly make adjustments between fights.

With his striking pedigree, Danial Williams has stepped in to face world champions in his recent fights and whilst he is grateful for the opportunities, it has hindered his progress in becoming a well-rounded mixed martial artist.

He spoke about wanting to follow one path for the time being without straying too heavily from it during a fight week interview with CountFilms TV ahead of ONE Fight Night 19:

“I feel like I need to stay a bit more longer in certain sports and like right now I'm still developing a lot of my weaknesses in MMA so that's going to be a long journey for me and yeah I would like to do that from now on, stay in some sports for a bit longer.”

Watch the full interview below:

Danial Williams will be put to the test at ONE Fight Night 19

Danial Williams is set to return to the strawweight MMA division on February 16 for a big match-up with Lito Adiwang inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

If he is looking to see where he is at right now and what he still needs to work on, he might just find out against a competitor like Adiwang.

‘Thunder Kid’ has been making a lot of improvements of his own since returning from injury and winning back to back fights to get back on track in the division.

A win here could be huge for either man in setting them up for bigger and better things in the strawweight division going forward in 2024.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.