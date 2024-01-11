“I see more holes in Shine Zoltsetseg’s game ” – Fabricio Andrade says ‘evolving’ Kwon Won Il can find gaps in Mongolian’s skillset

ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade believes Kwon Won Il’s evolving skill set will be the deciding factor when the South Korean standout returns to the Circle at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video.

After suffering a devastating 62-second knockout against Andrade at ONE 158, ‘Pretty Boy’ has found the win column in back-to-back bouts, scoring highlight-reel-worthy KOs against Mark Abelardo and Artem Belakh.

He’ll look to make it three in a row when he meets Mongolian knockout artist Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg.

Looking ahead to the high-stakes bantamweight clash inside Bangkok’s legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Fabricio Andrade believes Kwon Won Il will hold the advantage in both striking and grappling.

“This is a very good fight,” Andrade told ONE Championship. “There are two strikers, but I see more holes in Shine Zoltsetseg’s game. As much as Kwon Won Il is a striker, he has been evolving a lot – not only in striking but also in grappling.”

Kwon Won Il enters ONE Fight Night 18 with a 100 percent finish rate

Once on a four-fight win streak, Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg suffered back-to-back losses against Yoshiki Nakahara and Ilya Freymanov. He has since bounced back with a split decision victory over Chen Rui in September.

With a victory over Kwon Won Il this Friday night, he could push himself onto the bantamweight division’s shortlist of potential title contenders.

Of course, that will be easier said than done when he meets a South Korean striker with an incredible 100 percent finish rate under the ONE Championship banner, with all of his victories coming by way of knockout.

Will ‘Pretty Boy’ add another big win and score himself a rematch with Fabricio Andrade in 2024, or will Zoltsetseg establish himself as the next big bantamweight title challenger?

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.