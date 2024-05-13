"I could see Kade getting the win" - Jarred Brooks believes Kade Ruotolo's size and wizardry could unsettle Mikey Musumeci

ONE Championship's return to the United States features Kade Ruotolo in a grappling contest that is frankly too good to be true.

The ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion has been a dominant force at his weight class for some time now.

Kade Ruotolo isn't just one of the most technically brilliant grapplers on the planet today, he's an incredible athlete and he uses this athleticism to stay a step ahead of his opponents at all times.

However, his next title defense at ONE 168: Denver will see him go up against a competitor that might be even more technical than him.

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci will be going up two weight classes for a super fight at the very highest level.

Having faced Musumeci in the past, the former strawweight MMA champ Jarred Brooks weighed in with his thoughts during a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"Kade has a great guard passing game and he's very physical as far as the way he does things like snaps and front headlocks and stuff, and last time I saw Mikey got beaten was against Gabriel Sousa and that was a north-south choke, so I could see Kade definitely getting the win especially at a higher weight class."

Watch the full interview below:

Kade Ruotolo is known for pushing a pace

Kade Ruotolo is used to being able to use his super high level grappling IQ to keep his opponents on the back foot whilst his pace and strength never allows them a way back into the contest.

The question coming into this match-up is whether Mikey Musumeci will be able to work a way around this as he gives up the size advantage in favor of speed and experience.

It's truly one of the most engrossing grappling match-ups in the world today as 'Darth Rigatoni' tries to become a two weight world champion.

ONE 168: Denver will air live from the Ball Arena on September 6.

For tickets, click right here to get directed to ONE Championship's site.