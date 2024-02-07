“I see a lot of improvements” – Superlek says Jonathan Haggerty has gotten better since their 2018 clash

Superlek Kiatmoo9 has made it clear that he hopes to face off with Jonathan Haggerty for the second time in their careers in the near future.

‘The Kicking Machine’ was Haggerty’s last opponent before the Brit signed with ONE Championship, where the Thai striker emerged with a win back in 2018.

Since then, the two men have gone down separate paths with the victor going on to become the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion while ‘The General’ sits atop the bantamweight weight class in possession of both the Muay Thai and kickboxing titles.

Following his win over Takeru Segawa at ONE 165, the flyweight kingpin expressed interest in facing off with Haggerty once again in a fight that he knows would be an incredible spectacle on the grandest stage of the fight game.

He told the South China Morning Post that ‘The General’ has significantly improved from the time they fought six years ago – which only makes for an even better contest in the future.

“I see a lot of improvements in Jonathan Haggerty. His skills have improved and his strengths as well. I think he’s a really really good fighter. If there’s a chance for me to fight Jonathan Haggerty, I think it will be really entertaining. Fans can expect knockdowns and 100 percent it would be a really nice fight.”

Watch the full interview below:

Jonathan Haggerty and Superlek are at the top of their games right now

If there was ever the time to pull the trigger on the rematch between Haggerty and Superlek, it might be right now.

Both men aren’t short of challengers queuing up to face them for their world titles but are both simultaneously hitting peaks in their careers.

While ‘The Kicking Machine’ is coming off of wins over both Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa, Haggerty produced back-to-back finishes over Nong-O and Fabricio Andrade last year to complete his two-sport quest.

It’s one of the best fights out there and shows the incredible journeys both men have gone on since that 2018 clash.

