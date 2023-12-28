“I still had the power” – Tawanchai believes his KO potential was difference maker against Superbon

Tawanchai PK Saenchai put on a show for the fans in the final main event of the year at ONE Friday Fights 46 in the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

On December 22, the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion successfully defended his title against former featherweight kickboxing king Superbon Singha Mawynn.

The two men went toe-to-toe for the entire duration of the contest in Bangkok, which went down to the wire with not much separating two of the best strikers in the world.

When the elite meet inside the Circle, the smallest difference between them can end up swinging the fight in either direction. The defending champion believes that he has identified one of those factors that saw him keep hold of the gold when reflecting on the match-up.

The 24-year-old striking prodigy told ONE Championship that his power in the first half of the fight gave him a slight edge in the exchanges.

Tawanchai said:

“In my opinion, it was a close game. But I still had the power [in the first three rounds]. In the final two rounds, I knew I'd do my best.”

Tawanchai rose to the occasion at ONE Friday Fights 46

After attempting to establish himself in the featherweight kickboxing division in recent fights, fans may have forgotten about Tawanchai’s caliber and finesse in Muay Thai.

The defending champion faced the biggest threat to his reign to date at the huge all-striking card that closed out the year. His opponent wasn’t just a former kickboxing world champion; Superbon was considered to be the best pound-for-pound striker in the world during his title run.

At the final event of the year, Tawanchai made a statement by beating one of the most highly regarded opponents in the world. In doing so, he showed that it will take a herculean effort to take that top spot away from him any time soon.