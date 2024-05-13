"I want to fight the best" - Denis Puric game to face ONE Championship's finest before he calls time on his career

At 39 years old, Denis Puric isn't under any illusions regarding how much time he has left in the game as a veteran of the striking world.

What this doesn't mean is that he is ready to start winding down just yet as he still has some plans to execute on before calling time on his career.

The first big step in that hit list comes at ONE 167 where he takes on the man that he has been calling to face for a long time.

Puric is set to clash with the biggest star in the sport, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, in a kickboxing clash on June 7 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok.

Despite this fight being the one that he has spoken about more than anything else, Puric isn't planning on this to be his swan song.

Denis Puric told the South China Morning Post in a recent interview that he still hopes to keep competing against the best in the world and fellow legends of the game for the final few years of his career. He said:

"I just want to fight the best and give the best out of me that I can in these next couple of years I got left in this game. I want to fight guys who are fresh, strong, hard, or also I want to fight legends man. I want to fight the best and that's it."

Watch the full interview below:

There's still a lot out there for Denis Puric

Combat sports may be a young man's game but when experience is a crucial part of success, Denis Puric has shown that he can still hang at flyweight.

His win last time out over Jacob Smith was surely validation of that as he secured the win over another top five contender in the division, showing that he is far from done.

Rodtang has been the target in his crosshairs for a long time but he isn't the final boss for Puric in his career.

'The Bosnian Menace' has never been short on heart or self confidence so whilst he believes he has still got it, the fights keep on coming for the 39-year-old.