“I want to fight with you” - Flyweight kickboxing king Superlek Kiatmoo9 takes aim at two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 called for a fight against two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

At ONE Fight Night 19, Haggerty defended his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against Felipe Lobo by a third-round knockout. Now riding a six-fight win streak, ‘The General’ is lined up for various potential super-fights in his next appearance under the ONE banner.

Thai superstar Superlek watched the ONE Fight Night 19 main event closely while searching for his next opponent. ONE set up a camera on the flyweight kickboxing world champion and shared his reaction in a video posted on Instagram.

Superlek had this to say following Haggerty’s USD$50,000 performance-winning knockout:

“Haggerty, very good. I want to fight with you.”

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong is ‘definitely interested’ in booking Superlek Kiatmoo9 vs. Jonathan Haggerty

Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Jonathan Haggerty seem interested in fighting each other, but the world-class strikers must get the green light from ONE. Luckily for those wanting the matchup, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong had this to say during an interview with Sportskeeda:

"I am definitely interested in Superlek versus Haggerty. I will talk to my team. But fans are asking most for two fights – a Haggerty kickboxing defence versus Akimoto, or a Haggerty rematch with Rodtang in Muay Thai."

Superlek Kiatmoo9 last fought in January 2024, defeating Takeru Segawa by unanimous decision in a legendary matchup, extending his overall promotional record to 13-1. 'The Kicking Machine' is now waiting for what's next, with fans continuing to call for a Muay Thai rematch against ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang.

