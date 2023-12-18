“I will fight dirty” – Joseph Lasiri wants to turn Prajanchai world title unification match into a nasty brawl

In his first assignment as the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion, Joseph Lasiri has one clear mental edge over his opponent.

On December 22, he will look to unify the belts by taking out interim champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai at Bangkok’s iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Lasiri pulled off the shock upset the last time that the two competitors went head-to-head last year. With that victory etched in the back of his head, he believes he already has his opponent worked out from the first time they met.

Coming into this contest in Thailand with the confidence that he’s beaten him before, the Milan-based athlete simply needs to do it again to prove that he thoroughly deserves his spot at the top of the chart.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Joseph Lasiri spoke about the lessons he learned from their first encounter and how he needs to take the fight to his opponent if he is going to keep hold of his world championship:

“If you leave Prajanchai to work with his IQ in the Muay Thai style, you will never win. I will fight dirty.”

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Fight Night 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Fight Night 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com on December 22.

Joseph Lasiri has a lot to prove at ONE Friday Fights 46

After pulling off his underdog win to become the world champion, Joseph Lasiri hasn’t been able to really prove himself as a legitimate titleholder under the ONE banner.

The same cannot be said for his opponent Prajanchai who has gone away and secured some stellar wins to lead him back to the rematch that he was chasing down.

Beating Prajanchai for a second time might be an even more impressive feat than shocking him the first time around, and that’s exactly what Lasiri plans to do on fight night.

However, there can only be one titleholder in the strawweight Muay Thai division – so will Lasiri keep hold of his crown or will the former champion take back what he believes he deserves?