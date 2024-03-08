“It gives her a sense of confidence” - Janet Todd expects Phetjeeja to have the edge in experience in world title unification

Janet Todd has competed at the very highest level for some time now, and at 38 years of age, the ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion is a veteran in her own right.

Despite having a 16-year age gap between herself and her upcoming opponent, young rising contender Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom, she believes that her next foe has the advantage when it comes to experience.

‘The Queen’ has been competing from a young age, and thanks to the culture of Muay Thai in Thailand, she has been able to compete regularly throughout her entire career.

This was perfectly shown on the global stage of ONE Championship, where she racked up wins throughout 2023 with constant activity.

Janet Todd referenced this fact during an interview with ONE Championship, where she said that the same kind of infrastructure for strikers simply doesn’t exist in the United States:

“Ring experience is always valuable, wherever it comes from and I wish we had more of that in the States. I think we're getting better with some of the tournaments that we have. We justodon't have the same opportunity. But I think that experience is valuable."

She added:

“She's seen it all, right? Just like with anybody who has that much experience, they've seen it all. It gives her a sense of confidence and comfort in the ring.”

What Janet Todd may be giving up in experience she makes up for in other areas

Janet Todd is right to point out that her upcoming opponent may have more fights and experience than her despite being just 22 years old.

On the counterargument to that point, Todd has been fighting at the top of major events, live around the world in big match-ups for some time now.

She made it to the top of the striking world and has been able to stay there, which is no easy feat.

Phetjeeja may be considered to be the future of women’s striking. Still, on March 9 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, we find out whether she is also the present.

ONE Fight Night 20 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription this Friday.