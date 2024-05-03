"It helped me to keep moving forward" - Sinsamut sees a silver lining in back-to-back losses to Regian Eersel

Sinsamut Klinmee reflected on how his consecutive losses against Regian Eersel helped him evolve as a fighter.

In October 2022, Sinsamut faced Eersel for the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title, with the latter emerging victorious by split decision.

Due to the close result, they fought in an immediate rematch five months later. This time, 'The Immortal' left no doubt by securing a fourth-round knockout win to retain his throne.

During an interview with Sportsmanor, the Thai athlete had this to say about the silver lining of suffering back-to-back losses against Eersel:

"I think the two losses I had [against Eersel] helped me to keep moving forward and keep focusing on the future. It helped me to get my training better and now, I just train hard and focus on areas of improvement. I now have a person in sports science who helps me with strength training and other areas. I'm in great shape right now."

Since then, he has continued evolving as a fighter and returned to the win column. The Thai lightweight started with a second-round knockout win against Victor Teixeira in July 2023 before taking out Mouhcine Chafi by unanimous decision four months later.

Watch his entire interview with Sportsmanor below:

Does Sinsamut deserve a third opportunity to defeat Regian Eersel with win at ONE Fight Night 22?

At ONE Fight Night 22, Sinsamut looks to continue building momentum when he faces Dmitry Menshikov, who is also riding a two-fight win streak.

Menshikov suffered a loss against Regian Eersel in his promotional debut, so he's also looking to secure a rematch against the ONE lightweight Muay Thai king.

Eersel is currently focused on avenging his loss against ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion Alexis Nicolas. Following the rumored rematch, 'The Immortal' would likely face the winner of Sinsamut and Menshikov later this year.

ONE Fight Night 22, which takes place on Friday, May 3, inside the great Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.