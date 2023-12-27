“It just didn’t work” – Prajanchai says Joseph Lasiri’s attempt at tormenting him completely failed

After a long wait for the rematch between Joseph Lasiri and Prajanchai PK Saenchai, things were tense all the way through fight week ahead of ONE Friday Fights 46.

Since the shocking upset during their initial clash, Lasiri was yet to defend the strawweight Muay Thai title that his rival had been chasing back down over the past year.

The defending champion clearly had mind games that he looked to implement over his opponent before the first bell rang to throw him off his game inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ultimately it had no effect on the interim champion and may have motivated him even more to prove a point by getting revenge and unifying the titles.

That’s exactly what happened when just halfway into the opening round, the Thai striker scored the knockout win to finally put this chapter to bed.

Prajanchai spoke about his foe’s efforts to play games with him after the fight during an interview with ONE Championship:

“I think the way he was taunting me was the psychological game used among athletes and it just doesn’t faze me in any way. He tried to make me angry and make me play his game, but it just didn’t work.”

Lasiri’s pre-fight antics backfired against Prajanchai

There was no real need to add fuel to the fire of Prajanchai who had been biding his time in wait of this opportunity to get the revenge that he seeked.

Lasiri may have attempted to play on the drawn out wait to finally get this rematch in provoking his opponent to make him fight recklessly.

Taunting the crowd and the man stood across from him certainly didn’t work in his favour once the fight came to an end suddenly.

Prajanchai proved that he is still the best in the strawweight Muay Thai division while also showing his resilience and mental fortitude.

Fans eager to relive an explosive night of action can catch the entire ONE Friday Fights 46 card via replay on-demand at watch.onefc.com.