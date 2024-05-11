“It makes my job a little bit easier” - Kade Ruotolo recalls Francisco Lo’s animosity fired him up further in their Bangkok clash

ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo is among the nicest, most respectful people you can meet in all of combat sports. But if you push him, he won't hesitate to turn up the heat and burn you in the cage or on the mat.

That's exactly what happened when Brazilian newcomer Francisco Lo made his promotional debut against Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 21 in April.

"When they make it personal and give me a little more motivation to f*** 'em [up], it makes my job a little bit easier," Ruotolo said.

Lo came into the contest with a lot of hype and a laundry list of accolades, but that didn't stop Ruotolo from finishing him with a unique arm-in choke later dubbed the "Ruotolotine" in less than five minutes.

With six straight wins in submission grappling competition under the ONE banner, Kade Ruotolo will strap on the four-ounce gloves for his highly anticipated mixed martial arts debut next month.

Kade Ruotolo makes his MMA debut at ONE 167 on June 7 against American fighter Blake Cooper

Emanating from Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, June 7, ONE 167 will feature an absolutely stacked card, including two massive world title fights and the return of 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Adding to the excitement will be Kade Ruotolo's MMA debut when he meets American standout Blake Cooper.

Ruotolo said on the Talk-Jitsu podcast:

“I believe I can have a massive future in MMA. I just love it. "It’s refreshing to learn something new everyday. It feels like I’m back in a blue belt and white level [level] the striking and everything like that.”

Are you excited to see Ruotolo make his MMA debut after dominating the world of BJJ?

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.