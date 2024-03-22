"It's not good for me" - Superbon says he can't get close to dangerous Marat Grigorian in rematch

Superbon Singha Mawynn is very aware of the challenge that awaits him in his return to action at ONE Friday Fights 58.

At this stage in his career, the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion and pound-for-pound great knows where his strengths and weakness lie but so does his opponent.

The Thai striker will meet Marat Grigorian in the main event inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on April 5 where both men will look to settle the score.

They are two competitors that know each other very well and that is both a help and a hinderence in regards to their game plans this time around.

Superbon spoke about his approach in a recent interview with ONE Championship where he had no problem stating that in order to win this fight, he needs to push his opponent back:

"The most important for me is head kick, body kick, low kick. If I stay close it's not good for me because it's not my game. It [also] depends who you fight with."

Given both men's recent performances under the ONE Championship banner, it is clear that this will be the story of the fight for Superbon vs Grigorian for the interim featherweight kickboxing title.

Closing the gap on the former champion is far easier said than done but Chingiz Allazov was able to do this at ONE Fight Night 6 where he dethroned the champ.

In Grigorian's last fight at ONE 165, his constant pressure eventually found a way through against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, and that will once again be key in this fight.

Beating Superbon at range is a recipe for disaster, but in order to fight the way that he wants, establishing the range will be crucial on April 5.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live at Asia primetime. The event will broadcast live on ONE Championship's YouTube channel or the ONE Super App. Alternatively, check your local listing for more details.