Jackie Buntan says Janet Todd’s success inspired her own quest for greatness: “She sparked that drive for me”

ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai star Jackie Buntan recently spoke about her relationship with close friend and regular training partner, ONE women's atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd.

Buntan and Todd are members of Boxing Works gym in Lawndale, CA, and have been fighting under the ONE Championship banner for some years now. The two are constantly seen on social media either sparring or drilling some combinations.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Jackie Buntan shed some light on what her relationship with Janet Todd means to her:

“I’m training with Jane [Todd], and she’s fighting regularly, winning, getting belts, just having crazy success."

Buntan continued:

"That really inspired me. If someone that I train with, someone that I know closely, is able to do all of this, then I’m able to do the same. It’s like the saying, you can’t be what you can’t see. She really sparked that drive and motivation for me to see myself taking this to a higher level.”

Though it may look like a solitary sport as only one person goes out to fight in the ring, MMA is, at its very core, a team sport. No one gets better in this sport alone and having a world champion like Janet Todd as your training partner will surely elevate not just your skills but your morale as well.

Jackie Buntan and Janet Todd to fight on the same card at ONE Fight Night 20

At ONE Fight Night 20 this March 8, Jackie Buntan and Janet Todd will fight on the same card. The all-female fight card will be the first one of its kind since ONE: Empower in 2021.

Todd will attempt to unify her division's thrones by facing surging interim queen Phetjeeja for the undisputed ONE women's atomweight kickboxing world title. As for Jackie Buntan, she'll lock horns with ISKA featherweight K-1 and WKU featherweight Muay Thai world champion Martine Michieletto.

ONE Fight Night 20 will air live on US Primetime on March 8, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.