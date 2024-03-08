Janet Todd admits being a fan of Phetjeeja since ‘she was just a little girl’: “Her YouTube videos went viral”

Janet Todd wasn’t surprised to see her upcoming opponent make her way up the ranks before they met at ONE Fight Night 20.

Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom put together an impressive win streak throughout 2023, when she became one of the stand-out names in the ONE Friday Fights series.

Her win over Anissa Meksen in December last year saw her claim the interim ONE atomweight kickboxing world championship and announce herself as one of the very best in the world.

For Todd, she has known about ‘The Queen’ for a long time, ever since she was a child striking prodigy. ‘JT’ told ONE Championship that she first became aware of the Thai sensation many years ago when she saw a video of her that went viral.

Janet Todd recalled:

“I knew Phetjeeja even before ONE Championship. I remember when she was just a little girl and her YouTube videos went viral, her fighting like little boys. She has a lot of experience. Even in her ONE Muay Thai bouts, she's very heavy-handed, very boxing oriented.”

Janet Todd knows what to expect from Phetjeeja

With all her top-level experience, there aren’t many things that will catch Janet Todd off guard at this stage in her career.

She is well aware that March 8 brings a significant challenge in the atomweight kickboxing title unification, but she has been able to identify where her opponent poses the biggest threat.

The boxing skills of ‘The Queen’ were on full display in her win over Meksen and that is sure to be something that Todd has learned a lot of lessons from.

Stopping the win streak and momentum of the rising Phetjeeja at the all women’s card at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium will go down as one of her greatest achievements if she can secure the win.

ONE Fight Night 20 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription this Friday.