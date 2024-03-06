Janet Todd impressed by Phetjeeja’s stunning upset of Anissa Meksen: “She had a really good game plan”

Janet Todd was able to take a few key notes from watching her upcoming opponent’s last outing inside the Circle where she was left impressed by what she saw.

At ONE Friday Fights 46 in December, an interim atomweight kickboxing champion was set to be crowned in order to set up a huge indication clash with Todd in the near future.

In the biggest test of her career to date, it was Thai sensation Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom that emerged victorious with a decision win against Anissa Meksen.

‘The Queen’ showed new levels to her game on that night, and in particular, ‘JT’ was impressed by her strategy and the way she implemented it through her boxing skills and experience.

Janet Todd told ONE Championship that she liked what she saw from Phetjeeja last time out ahead of their upcoming bout on March 8 at ONE Fight Night 20:

“She’s very heavy-handed, very boxing-oriented. So, I’m not surprised how well she did in the fight with Anissa. I think she had a really good game plan against her.”

Janet Todd will look to not make the same mistakes that Anissa Meksen did

The boxing skills that Phetjeeja brings to the table is something that Janet Todd will be very aware of after watching her fight last December.

If she is going to halt the win streak of ‘The Queen’, taking lessons from her fight with Meksen and implementing them successfully will be crucial for ‘JT’.

The interim champion is full of confidence but when coming up against a highly experienced competitor like Todd, the smallest of margins can make the difference.

Two of the best female strikers on the planet are set to meet in the main event of a card that showcases the best women that call ONE Championship home.

ONE Fight Night 20 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.