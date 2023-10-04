"Jokes on him, I’m not watching it" - Dana White compares Power Slap's superior production quality to NFL's, fans react

UFC CEO Dana White's brainchild Power Slap is set to return for it's fifth event, Power Slap 5, on October 25, 2023, at its usual venue, the UFC Apex.

In a recent press conference appearance, White bragged about raising the production quality on the show and compared it to the National Football League, stating that they had more cameras:

“October 25, wait till you see the production of the next [Power] Slap event. You know, you guys already know the production. You know how fast, when a slap ends, immediately the replay is up there from thirty different angles, right? And I told you before, we have more cameras from the NFL on Power Slap, right. Now, as we go to 25, wait till you see the features and the vignettes, and the things that we just shot last week. HBO Boxing, didn’t compare to what we’re doing with Slap. When you talk about television production in sports, it’s not comparable.”

Check out his full comments below:

Fans commented on Dana White's statement by showing utter disinterest regardless of the head honcho's passionate pitch:

"Jokes on him, I’m not watching it"

"When you pay fighters 2k-2k, no wonder you're able to afford more cameras than the NFL"

"I think people miss then point here.. Dana is an incredible salesman."

Fans also pointed out that they were not fans of the sport and thus it didn't matter to them what the production quality was:

"This was interesting for about a week. Now bragging about having 30+ angles is moot. What a horrible idea. BUT, if people are willing to pay to see it, then go for it I guess."

"don't care about the production when the product is crap."

Check out the fans comments in the screenshot below:

Fans react to White's comments on Power Slap.

Dana White blasts Showtime Sports for production quality - "You guys suck"

Dana White takes pride in the production quality he oversees at the UFC, Power Slap, and other shows like Dana White's Contender Series.

He is also on the lookout when it comes to his rival promotions' work such as Showtime Sports, headed by Stephen Espinoza. Espinoza and White are not on good terms and recently had an online spat.

White commented on Showtime's most recent event, Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo, and ridiculed their production quality:

"You know what I think of Showtime as a company, there’s no secret. Again, I could go on for days about their production on Saturday. They tried to do it better. I noticed. Showtime, I noticed you tried to do it better, but you guys suck."

Check out his comments below [4:58]:

