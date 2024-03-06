Jonathan Di Bella breaks down ONE Fight Night 20 main event between ‘skilled’ Janet Todd and ‘technical’ Phetjeeja

ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella is busy with his scheduled title defense next month. That, however, has not stopped him from stay up-to-date with the rest of promotion's events, including the all-women’s card later this week.

The Canadian-Italian champion, in particular, is interested in the unification bout between ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd and interim title holder Phetjeeja at ONE Fight Night 20 on March 8.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA, Di Bella shared his thoughts on the title showdown, highlighting the interesting dynamic between the protagonists.

He said:

“She's (Todd) very skilled, technical, and smart. She's a very good fighter. But Phetjeeja is on a roll. I think Phetjeeja is smart and technical.”

Watch the interview below:

The Todd-Phetjeeja title clash is the headlining match at ONE Fight Night 20, which boasts of a nine-fight all-women card in celebration of International Women’s Day. It will take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Di Bella defends the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5 against the division’s Muay Thai king Prajanchai PK Saenchai in an all-champion clash.

It will be his second defense of the world title he claimed in October 2022 from Chinese phenom Zhang Peimian by unanimous decision.

To watch ONE Friday Fights 58 from your location, check your local listings or visit ONE Championship’s official website.

Jonathan Di Bella says he accepted the offer to fight Prajanchai right away

Looking to keep himself busy with more fights under ONE Championship, strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella immediately signed on to battle strawweight Muay Thai king Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

The two will clash at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5 in Bangkok, Thailand. It will be Di Bella's third match since making his promotional debut in October 2022 and second defense of his world title.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA, he shared how he came on board with the prospect of fighting Prajanchai, saying:

“I’m excited to be back, keep the activity going, keep the ball rolling, and keep going. Just excited. They literally just offered me the fight and I accepted it right away.”

Jonathan Di Bella became world champion after beating Zhang Peimian by decision to claim the vacant ONE strawweight kickboxing world title in October 2022. A year later, he successfully defended it with another decision victory over Australian-Thai challenger Danial Williams.

Out to dethrone him at ONE Friday Fights 58 is Prajanchai, who is looking to become a two-sport world champion after becoming the undisputed strawweight Muay Thai champ by knocking out former divisional king Joseph Lasiri back in December.